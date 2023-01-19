Industry man arrested after domestic violence incident, standoff

INDUSTRY, Maine (WABI) - An Industry man was arrested after assaulting a woman and then barricading himself inside his home for several hours.

57-year-old Bradford Luker was charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home on the Taylor Road around 9:40 a.m.

They say Luker fired a gun while the woman he assaulted was still inside, but not at her.

Deputies say the woman was able to leave the home and get to authorities.

Police say just before 2:15, Luker fled toward Clearwater Lake and officers arrested him.

