Historic week for Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - This season Lizzy Gruber has made history more than once.

In the span of a few days the senior not only surpassed 1,000 rebounds, but 1,000 points as well.

Her 1,000 points has not been seen for a Gardiner girls team since 1999.

“It doesn’t really set in for a little while until you’re like, Wow, I’m one of two girls to ever do this. It’s just a dream come true. It’s something I’ve always wanted. I was over the moon excited,” said Gruber.

To achieve this dream she has worked constantly for years.

“Through middle school and then especially once you get into high school, really put a ton of time into just improving her game and constantly working on things that she wants to get better at,” said coach Mike Gray.

But Gruber noted she couldn’t have become the second player in team history without those around her.

“Having the great teammates around me has made everything go so smoothly. You see it a lot around the state where a lot of girls can play really well but when they don’t have great teammates to back them up. It doesn’t always run as it should. But I have a great teammates behind me and great coaching staff to kind of keep everything on track,” Gruber said.

The Gardiner fans are a passionate bunch. And they showed out to celebrate one of their own.

“There were a lot of people in this gym. It was so packed in here. And it was great. The support for the community was amazing. There were so many like old coaches here and teammates and it was just great. I got to celebrate with my team a little bit, which was awesome. I mean, I had little kids coming up to me asking me to sign their signs, which was just I thought that was so cool,” said Gruber.

As the season heads into tourney time the Tigers are looking to win it all.

“We looked forward to this for so long. And now we only have like, a month or so left and we’re making every single minute worth it,” said Gruber.

