Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday

Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth
Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!

Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday.

In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music.

The brewery is celebrating their success over the years as they’ve become established in the Ellsworth community and a beer of choice all around Maine.

Fogtown owner Jon Stein says that this party is also to celebrate the folks who made it all possible.

“We are growing as Ellsworth does. I think it’s a pivotal time for the town. We’re getting bigger every year. People look for hubs for community. And we tend to be that hub for a lot of people. And fortunately, I have a really incredible team. They put out great products. They’re passionate about what we make, and they’re passionate about our role here in the community. And so I want to thank them and I want to thank the members of our community for supporting us since the very beginning five years ago,” said Stein.

For more details, you can go to fogtownbrewing.com or find them on their social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Officials remind everyone to take the time to clean off cars.
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
Right to repair coalition submit signature for the referendum
Right to Repair coalition submit more than 70,000 signatures for the referendum
Six students from the William S. Cohen School win national NASA STEM competition.
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
Maine Ocean
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead