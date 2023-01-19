Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!

Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday.

In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music.

The brewery is celebrating their success over the years as they’ve become established in the Ellsworth community and a beer of choice all around Maine.

Fogtown owner Jon Stein says that this party is also to celebrate the folks who made it all possible.

“We are growing as Ellsworth does. I think it’s a pivotal time for the town. We’re getting bigger every year. People look for hubs for community. And we tend to be that hub for a lot of people. And fortunately, I have a really incredible team. They put out great products. They’re passionate about what we make, and they’re passionate about our role here in the community. And so I want to thank them and I want to thank the members of our community for supporting us since the very beginning five years ago,” said Stein.

For more details, you can go to fogtownbrewing.com or find them on their social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.