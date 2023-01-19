Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event.

Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.

This year they’ll ride with egg-shaped Jell-O instead.

Each “egg” represents a $50 pledge in support of Pine Tree Camp and its mission to serve Mainers with disabilities.

Organizers are excited to welcome back this messy tradition with Q106.5 personalities and other Maine celebs, including WABI-TV5′s, Morgan Sturdivant.

“Jell-O just seemed to work. It’s inexpensive. It will look like we’re at a color run when we all come out at the end. We’re going to resume the plastic eggs. We always use plastic eggs at camp for different events and activities so, it’ll be a lot of fun and still be a good time,” said camp director, Dawn Willard-Robinson.

Over the past 49 years, the event has raised more than $4 million - creating countless memories for those who attend camp.

The Egg Ride and Ride-In is taking place Saturday, February 4th.

And mark your calendars for Thursday, February 2nd.

TV5 is teaming up with Pine Tree Camp for a Spaghetti Dinner and Telethon.

