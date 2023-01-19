ACLU seeks to investigate possible misuse of COVID Relief Funds on Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ACLU wants jails and prisons in several states investigated for what they are saying is misusing COVID-19 relief funds.

This includes Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine say they have joined their ACLU affiliates around the country in a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury seeking an investigation.

They say the ARPA funds were intended to support local governments in responding to the impacts of COVID-19 on their communities but PCJ improperly set nearly $1.2 million aside for jail construction projects.

The ACLU is asking for an immediate investigation.

We have reached out to the Penobscot County Commissioners.

They are not commenting at this time.

You can find a link to the full letter here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.