ACLU seeks to investigate possible misuse of COVID Relief Funds on Penobscot County Jail

Inmate identified after death at Penobscot County Jail
Inmate identified after death at Penobscot County Jail
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ACLU wants jails and prisons in several states investigated for what they are saying is misusing COVID-19 relief funds.

This includes Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine say they have joined their ACLU affiliates around the country in a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury seeking an investigation.

They say the ARPA funds were intended to support local governments in responding to the impacts of COVID-19 on their communities but PCJ improperly set nearly $1.2 million aside for jail construction projects.

The ACLU is asking for an immediate investigation.

We have reached out to the Penobscot County Commissioners.

They are not commenting at this time.

You can find a link to the full letter here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

On Saturday, February 4th, the famous tradition of Celebrity Egg Riders stuffing raw eggs down...
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
Want eggs? ‘Queen of the Coop’ offers advice for raising backyard chickens
Want eggs? ‘Queen of the Coop’ offers advice for raising backyard chickens
Maine Ocean
Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say
The man was was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Man taken into custody after another was shot in Hodgdon on Wednesday