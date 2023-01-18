Worker dead after falling out of bucket lift in Rangeley

RANGELEY, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after falling from a bucket truck on Main Street in Rangeley just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

State troopers now say that the Ford Econoline van equipped with a bucket lift was headed south on Route 4 when the bucket hit utility wires suspended across the road.

Officials say the man who died is believed to have been inside the bucket when it hit the wires.

Multiple agencies responded to Route 4, but despite the paramedics’ efforts, the utility worker was pronounced dead.

Both the man in the bucket and the 31-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man who was driving were working as subcontractors for Consolidated Communications.

The man who died will not be identified until his next of kin has been notified.

Maine State Police and the Department of Labor are now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.