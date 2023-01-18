One in custody after stabbing in Winslow

Jan. 18, 2023
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning

According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle St

When they arrived the man was gone but they found him in an apartment on Monument St bleeding from at least 6 stab wounds.

The man had no idea who had attacked him.

The man was stabilized at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Around noon, police found the suspect and after a brief chase the suspect was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and will be transferred to Kennebec County Jail

During the incident, Winslow schools and the town office went into lockdown mode for safety reasons, but they are back open now.

This is a developing story and we will update when we have more information.

