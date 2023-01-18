Trial starts for Gardiner man accused of murder

Dylan Ketcham
Dylan Ketcham(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man’s murder trial started Wednesday in Augusta with several witnesses taking the stand.

Dylan Ketcham was charged with murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020.

Ketcham was also charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault for attacking Caleb Trudeau with a machete.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, testified on Wednesday.

He performed the autopsy on Johnson.

He testified Johnson died of a single gunshot wound that entered his forehead.

State police trooper Eric Verhille was also called to the stand.

He testified he and his police K-9 followed foot prints on the snow bank to a barn where Ketcham was hiding after the event.

The defense says Trudeau and and Johnson lured Ketcham to a secluded area to cause him bodily harm.

The defense added Johnson had already threatened Ketcham with a baseball bat, and the evidence show Ketcham’s actions were in self-defense.

