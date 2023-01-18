Snow Arriving By Thursday Night Lasting Into Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will gradually be clearing out of the region overnight. Lows will be similar to the past few nights dropping into the 20s.

A cold front will cross the region early Thursday morning. This will bring slightly cooler, but still above normal highs to the region. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day, clouds will begin to increase by late afternoon and into the evening.

Changes will come by Thursday night as an area of low pressure moves out of the Ohio River Valley. This will begin to bring western areas light snow starting late Thursday and will spread across the region on Friday. The heaviest snow is expected over southern and western areas where 3-6″ of snow will be on the way. Totals will taper off the farther north and east you go. Bangor should expect 1-3″ and communities near Greenville and Millinocket only 1-2″. The snow will taper off Friday afternoon and highs will be on either side of freezing.

Snowfall totals will be highest over southern and western areas where 3-6"+ will be possible. Farther north and east totals will be lower. (WABI)

Brighter and drier conditions expected for the weekend with highs mostly in the 30s.

Our active weather pattern will continue into next week. Watching another low-pressure system for Sunday night into Monday. This storm will be highly track dependent as a more northerly track will mean a warmer/rain event where a southerly track will mean a colder/snow event. As it stands right now, it looks like a more southerly track will be favored. This would mean areas north of I-95 would see wet heavy snow. Communities along, south & east of I-95 would have a mix of rain and snow. Strong winds will also accompany the precipitation. Winds will initially be out of the south before shifting out of the NNW with gusts that could reach up to 50 mph.

Low pressure will bring a mix of rain & snow starting Sunday night lasting through Monday. Expect accumulating snowfall and strong wind gusts. (WABI)

Another low-pressure system will be possible by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing overnight. Lows ranging from 20-30°. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow likely with light totals across much of our region. Farther south & west of Bangor is where the highest snowfall totals will be. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mixture possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Southerly winds will shift out of the northwest gusting up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a breezy northwest wind in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

