Senator King stops by PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King stopped by PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center in Medway Tuesday.

There he spoke with members of the center and the community about their new facility.

The Center was able to purchase it thanks to over $500,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending money.

Leadership of the center said the building will allow them to have a greater impact in helping people struggling with addiction in the community.

An effort Senator King noted the importance of.

”We can’t afford to lose people. And there’s so many good people that have fallen into addiction, which is basically a disease recovery works and it can make a real difference,” King said.

“Our hope here is just to create a safe space and really bring in more recovery here into the communities,” PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center Director Alice Mello said.

Wednesday, we’ll hear from the Kathadin Higher Education Center in Millinocket-- they got more than $4,000,000 in federal funding.

