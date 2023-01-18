Senator King stops by PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center

Senator Angus King
Senator Angus King(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King stopped by PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center in Medway Tuesday.

There he spoke with members of the center and the community about their new facility.

The Center was able to purchase it thanks to over $500,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending money.

Leadership of the center said the building will allow them to have a greater impact in helping people struggling with addiction in the community.

An effort Senator King noted the importance of.

”We can’t afford to lose people. And there’s so many good people that have fallen into addiction, which is basically a disease recovery works and it can make a real difference,” King said.

“Our hope here is just to create a safe space and really bring in more recovery here into the communities,” PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center Director Alice Mello said.

If you’d like to learn more about the center, we’ll have a link on our website.

Wednesday, we’ll hear from the Kathadin Higher Education Center in Millinocket-- they got more than $4,000,000 in federal funding.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years for Machias murder
Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder
Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation...
Hampden man in court after drug bust last week
Cross Insurance Center
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Bangor
Bangor storm cleanup
Folks in Bangor working together to clean up after storm