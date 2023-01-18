Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration said Wednesday remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks have finally been mailed out.

The 10,200 inflation checks, which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent out today.

Qualifying recipients for the checks needed to file their 2021 Maine tax return by October 31, 2022.

Those payments that remained resulted from tax returns filed near the deadline.

The original estimate of 858-thousand responders assumed a four percent increase of tax filers, but the actual increase was nearly

12-percent for a total of nearly 876-thousand recipients.

Governor Mills included an additional 11.5 million dollars for the program in her Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan which was signed into law on January 4th.

