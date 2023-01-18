Mostly Cloudy & Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance passing through the area will bring some light snow mainly to Northern and Eastern Aroostook County otherwise expect mostly cloudy and dry conditions for most of the state. Highs today will be well above average with readings in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear out during the night tonight. A cold front will cross the state tonight, ushering slightly colder air into the region during the night and into Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-20s for overnight lows.

High pressure will build in and bring us a nice day Thursday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Low pressure is forecast to pass well south of Maine Thursday night through Friday. This will bring light snow and snow showers to the state as it passes by. With the track being to our south, we’ll stay on the colder side of the storm which will result in precipitation falling as all snow. The southerly track also means the heaviest precipitation will pass across southern Maine and just offshore. Expect light snow to develop late Thursday night and continue through the morning hours Friday then taper off Friday afternoon. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall across Southern Maine where 3″-7″ can be expected, 2″-5″ for the Capital Region and along the Downeast Coastline, 1″-3″ for the Greater Bangor Area northward to about Greenville and Millinocket, little to no snow north of there. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Drier weather returns as we head into the weekend. High pressure builds in for Saturday bringing us partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday looks good but will feature more clouds as high pressure slides to our east. Temperatures on Sunday will be back to the 30s to near 40°. A more significant storm could impact our area Sunday Night into Monday with snow, mix, rain and gusty wind possible. Precipitation types will be dependent on the storm track so there will be plenty details to work out as we get a bit closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 34°-44°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows between 22°-28°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 28°-38°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely especially during the morning. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

