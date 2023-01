ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth junior Chance Mercier’s turn around jumper in the lane with 1:17 to go in the first quarter gave him 1,000 points for his career. Mercier finished the game with 24 points to lead the way, as Ellsworth stayed unbeaten on the season with a 72-62 win over Foxcroft Academy.

