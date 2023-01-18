Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery for a 2021 shooting in Machias.

24-year-old Nathanael Genao is one of five people charged in connection with the crime, including one man from Maine.

17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York was shot and killed in a drug-related dispute in Machias in November 2021.

A woman found Guerrero’s body in her yard the next morning.

Guerrero’s mother said in court today that since the death of her son, she, too, is “completely dead” and doesn’t feel sorry for those sentenced.

Genao disagreed with the Assistant Attorney General’s description of the murder.

”It’s false on how the whole thing was played out,” Genao said.

“There’s really no excuses on what took place that night,” Genao added. “It’s something that should have never took place.”

Later, despite pleading guilty, Genao said, “I didn’t kill her son.”

Another Massachusetts man, Jorge Pagan-Sanchez, pleaded guilty to similar charges two weeks ago.

His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.