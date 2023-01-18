Man accused of stabbing in Winslow now in custody

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning.

According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street.

When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in an apartment on Monument Street bleeding from at least six stab wounds.

According to the Morning Sentinel, the victim is a 65 year old man from Waterville.

The man said he had no idea who attacked him.

He was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Around noon, police found the suspect.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year old Justin Boucher jumped out a window and after a brief chase, was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and will be transferred to Kennebec County Jail.

During the incident, Winslow schools and the town office went into lockdown for safety reasons.

