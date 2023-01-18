Jury selected for the second trial of Gardiner man charged with murder

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday for the second trial of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to kill another.

Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner.

Investigators say Ketcham also used a knife to cut 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau several times.

Court documents say Ketcham told authorities Trudeau was a lifelong friend, but he was overtaken by Trudeau and Johnson and attacked back in self defense.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the judge in the first trial last year declared a mistrial after gruesome body camera footage was shown to the jurors without asking them first if the video would impact their decision-making in the case.

The new trial is expected to begin Wednesday.

