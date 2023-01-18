Hampden man in court after drug bust last week

Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation...
Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs last week was in court Tuesday.

Tristan Bofinger, 25, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession.

Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Officers say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Tuesday, prosecutors say Bofinger had more than $23,000.

Bofinger is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

His next court appearance is in April.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years for Machias murder
Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder
Senator Angus King
Senator King stops by PIR2Peer Recovery Community Center
Cross Insurance Center
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Bangor
Bangor storm cleanup
Folks in Bangor working together to clean up after storm