Hampden man in court after drug bust last week

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs last week was in court Tuesday.

Tristan Bofinger, 25, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession.

Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Officers say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Tuesday, prosecutors say Bofinger had more than $23,000.

Bofinger is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

His next court appearance is in April.

