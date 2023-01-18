Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.

Court records indicate Loring trafficked the drugs from 2018-2021 until her arrest.

Loring’s sentence will be determined at a later date.

