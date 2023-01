BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center has announced their first show for 2023.

Chelsea Handler is coming to Bangor as part of her tour on Saturday, May 13th.

Pre-sale tickets start Thursday at 10 a.m., and general public sales start Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to crossinsurancecenter.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.