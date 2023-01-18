Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge.

Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’ coming from one particular home.

When officials spoke with the people inside that residence, they all stated they also heard ‘pops’ but didn’t realize it was possibly gunshots.

Police didn’t give an exact address but did say the location was on Warren Street somewhere between 4th and Pier Streets.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets
Officials say the man who died is believed to have been inside the bucket when it hit the wires.
Worker dead after falling out of bucket lift in Rangeley
Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner
Jury selected for the second trial of Gardiner man charged with murder
Senate Republicans offer proposals to reform the Office of Child and Family Services in Maine
Senate Republicans offer proposals to reform the Office of Child and Family Services in Maine