Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge.

Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’ coming from one particular home.

When officials spoke with the people inside that residence, they all stated they also heard ‘pops’ but didn’t realize it was possibly gunshots.

Police didn’t give an exact address but did say the location was on Warren Street somewhere between 4th and Pier Streets.

