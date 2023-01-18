Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is asking for help with a specific need for their animals, especially their dogs.

They say it’s the time of year that the cold cement floors of a kennel can be pretty uncomfortable without a soft blanket.

Donations of clean, new or used blankets/comforters/throws are accepted in person from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or you can leave donated items on their covered porch.

