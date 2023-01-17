UMaine reschedules Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the University of Maine normally held on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader was postponed Monday morning due to the weather.

The breakfast is now scheduled for February 20th.

It’s co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life.

Tickets are $20 for community members, faculty, staff and graduate students, $15 for children under 12, and admission is free for UMaine undergraduate students.

You can go to calendar.umaine.edu for more information about the event and to find a link to purchase tickets.

