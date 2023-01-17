Rockland AIO “Fill the Strand” promotion rescheduled

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The seats will remain empty at the Strand Theater in Rockland for just one more day.

Area Interfaith Outreach postponed its annual “Fill the Strand” fundraiser Monday due to the weather.

Food donations can now be dropped off at AIO on Gordon Drive on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

AIO says they can still collect enough food to fill The Strand if they collect 3,500 pounds of food.

You can also help reduce that total by sponsoring a seat for $25 by visiting aiofoodpantry.org/strand.

