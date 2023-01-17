Rockland AIO “Fill the Strand” promotion rescheduled

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The seats will remain empty at the Strand Theater in Rockland for just one more day.

Area Interfaith Outreach postponed its annual “Fill the Strand” fundraiser Monday due to the weather.

Food donations can now be dropped off at AIO on Gordon Drive on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

AIO says they can still collect enough food to fill The Strand if they collect 3,500 pounds of food.

You can also help reduce that total by sponsoring a seat for $25 by visiting aiofoodpantry.org/strand.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Hancock family loses home in fire
Hancock family loses home in fire
The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police: Target store abduction not a sign of kidnapping ring
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Belfast Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil postponed