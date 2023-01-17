Quiet Next Few Days. Snow By Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Quiet weather conditions along with above seasonable highs are expected to stick around for the next several days.

The rest of tonight will have mostly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers will be possible over far northern parts of the state will little if any accumulation expected. Lows will range from the low 20s over the north to the low 30s along the coastline.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week as afternoon highs will range from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s over southern and western areas. More clouds are expected tomorrow along with a stray snow shower over the north.

A cold front will cross the region early Thursday morning. This will bring slightly cooler, but still above normal highs to the region. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s.

Changes will come by Thursday night as an area of low pressure moves out of the Ohio River Valley. This will begin to bring western areas light snow starting late Thursday and will spread across the region on Friday. The heaviest snow is expected over southern and western areas where 3-5″ of snow will be on the way. Totals will taper off the farther north and east you go. Bangor should expect 2-4″ and communities near Greenville and Millinocket only 1-2″. The snow will taper off Friday afternoon and highs will be on either side of freezing.

Brighter and drier conditions expected for the weekend with highs mostly in the 30s.

Our active weather pattern will continue into next week. Watching another low-pressure system for Sunday night into Monday morning. This storm will be highly track dependent as a more northerly track will mean a warmer/rain event where a southerly track will mean a colder/snow event.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers over the far north. Lows mostly in the 20s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s for the south & west. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mixture possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy.

