Oxford Hills quarterback wins Fitzpatrick Trophy

Maine (WMTW) - Eli Soehren of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School is the winner of this year’s Fitzpatrick Trophy.

The award is given each year to the top high school senior football player in Maine, honoring their work on and off the field.

It was presented Sunday in a ceremony in Portland.

As quarterback for the Vikings, Soehren accounted for over 2,000 yards of offense and 30 touchdowns, despite missing nearly three games due to injury.

He helped lead the Vikings to their first state championship.

Soehren is the second Oxford Hills player to win the Fitzpatrick Award after Jeremy Tardiff won in 1994.

