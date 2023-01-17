Oxford Hills quarterback wins Fitzpatrick Trophy

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - Eli Soehren of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School is the winner of this year’s Fitzpatrick Trophy.

The award is given each year to the top high school senior football player in Maine, honoring their work on and off the field.

It was presented Sunday in a ceremony in Portland.

As quarterback for the Vikings, Soehren accounted for over 2,000 yards of offense and 30 touchdowns, despite missing nearly three games due to injury.

He helped lead the Vikings to their first state championship.

Soehren is the second Oxford Hills player to win the Fitzpatrick Award after Jeremy Tardiff won in 1994.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake