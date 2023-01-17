Owls Head man taken to hospital after being rescued from the cold

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the 69-year old was found by a local plow company near a dead...
According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the 69-year old was found by a local plow company near a dead end street.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Owls Head is recovering after he was found lying in a snow bank early Monday morning, in pain and with no idea how he got there.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the 69-year old was found by a local plow company near a dead end street.

Authorities were able to determine that the man’s vehicle went off the road in the icy conditions.

He got out of the vehicle and then suffered a medical event unrelated to the accident.

The newspaper reports the man was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Taylor was hypothermic and said he fell through ice into a bog.
Game Wardens rescue missing Cutler man during sleet storm
My Maine Gardens: Making suet
My Maine Gardens: Making suet
Hancock family loses home in fire
Hancock family loses home in fire
The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues