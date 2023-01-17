Owls Head man taken to hospital after being rescued from the cold
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Owls Head is recovering after he was found lying in a snow bank early Monday morning, in pain and with no idea how he got there.
According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the 69-year old was found by a local plow company near a dead end street.
Authorities were able to determine that the man’s vehicle went off the road in the icy conditions.
He got out of the vehicle and then suffered a medical event unrelated to the accident.
The newspaper reports the man was taken to the hospital.
