Oakhurst Launches Kindness. Goodness. Maineness. Grant Program

Oakhurst Mascot
Oakhurst Mascot(Oakhurst Dairy)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Oakhurst Dairy announced Monday a new grant program to help teachers, counselors and community leaders fund activities that support the values of Kindness, Goodness, and Maine-ness.

Oakhurst is giving away $2,500 in grants, with the goal of inspiring schools and communities to help build a stronger and healthier world together. The grants are available to anyone working for, or anyone who wants to help schools, students and teachers.

“This is a great way to be involved in the schools, with teachers who work very, very hard,” said Oakhurst GM Mark Page. “Here’s one way that we can help out a little bit.”

The $2,500 grants could end up being distributed between more than one group depending on the number of applicants.

To apply, visit oakhurstdairy.com/grants.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Aroma Joe's Coffee
Aroma Joes to celebrate BeanAversary Tuesday
The Congregational Church in Dover-Foxcroft
Dover-Foxcroft church aims to be Carbon Neutral by end of 2023
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
Darmita Wilson gives a talk during the Rotary Club of Waterville's MLK Day community celebration
Waterville Rotary Club hosts 37th MLK Day community celebration