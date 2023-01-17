Oakhurst Launches Kindness. Goodness. Maineness. Grant Program

Maine (WABI) - Oakhurst Dairy announced Monday a new grant program to help teachers, counselors and community leaders fund activities that support the values of Kindness, Goodness, and Maine-ness.

Oakhurst is giving away $2,500 in grants, with the goal of inspiring schools and communities to help build a stronger and healthier world together. The grants are available to anyone working for, or anyone who wants to help schools, students and teachers.

“This is a great way to be involved in the schools, with teachers who work very, very hard,” said Oakhurst GM Mark Page. “Here’s one way that we can help out a little bit.”

The $2,500 grants could end up being distributed between more than one group depending on the number of applicants.

To apply, visit oakhurstdairy.com/grants.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.