Mostly cloudy today, late-week snow possible

WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After the wintry mess we had yesterday, be prepared for slick roadways this morning. Otherwise, the next few days will be relatively calm with above average highs.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today. Highs will be a little warmer too; in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight and Wednesday. Many places will experience highs in the 40s tomorrow. A stray snow or rain shower is also possible.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday, but a low pressure system will move into the northeast and bring accumulating snow Thursday night through Friday evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 28-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 23-31°. Light west wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray snow or rain shower possible. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Accumulating snowfall likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

