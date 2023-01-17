Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor

Bangor Second Street
Bangor Second Street(Mark Rediker)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday.

Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street.

Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving a handgun around and threatening to shoot people.

Further investigation revealed the argument had started over a parking space.

Riegel was arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

He’s charged with criminal threatening and assault.

Officers say they recovered and seized the handgun.

No one was seriously injured.

