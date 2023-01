BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state have held steady in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.32.

Here in Maine, the average is $3.36.

That’s the same price it was a week ago.

But the state average has dropped about 13 from a month ago.

