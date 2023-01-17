Inmate identified after death at Penobscot County Jail

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of the man who died at the Penobscot County Jail from a potential overdose has confirmed his identity.

The Bangor Daily News reports 21-year-old Jeffrey Macomber Jr. died in the jail on Jan. 3

They say this comes after repeated efforts to have authorities confirm his identity.

The paper reports Macomber had been serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic violence aggravated assault charge.

His mother said he was to be released the day after his death.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found unresponsive and medical staff was unable to revive him.

They say the event was not caused by any physical altercation and is being investigated as a potential overdose.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Hancock family loses home in fire
Hancock family loses home in fire
The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police: Target store abduction not a sign of kidnapping ring
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Belfast Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil postponed