Inmate identified after death at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of the man who died at the Penobscot County Jail from a potential overdose has confirmed his identity.

The Bangor Daily News reports 21-year-old Jeffrey Macomber Jr. died in the jail on Jan. 3

They say this comes after repeated efforts to have authorities confirm his identity.

The paper reports Macomber had been serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic violence aggravated assault charge.

His mother said he was to be released the day after his death.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found unresponsive and medical staff was unable to revive him.

They say the event was not caused by any physical altercation and is being investigated as a potential overdose.

