Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was an exciting day at Hermon High School for a long awaited project.

After residents voted overwhelmingly in support of a $4.9 million investment in Hermon’s athletic complex, the town broke ground at Pottle Field.

The improvements include new artificial turf at the field and an eight lane track on property right next door.

Town officials say this is a culmination of 20 years of hard work and dedicated people that have dreamed Hermon students would have the same opportunity that other local schools provide.

They hope their investment opens up the possibility of other schools also using their facility.

“For our athletes, it really is an opportunity to continue the pride that Hermon Athletics has had to be able to have playoff games here,” principal Brian Walsh said. “For the past decade or so, we’ve been on the road every time we hit late October. The old field would hold water and was unplayable. But for our kids to have the opportunity to play all their games here to host playoff games here, really it’s a sense of pride in our school in our community.”

“I think it says a lot for our town and the people here,” namesake family member Chelsea Pottle Demmons said. “This is a town known for really good sports community and brings all of us together on Friday nights when the football is playing here, and now, there’s going to be a track, so it’s a whole other level of excitement.”

The hope is the new turf will be completed by June and the track completed by late fall 2023.

