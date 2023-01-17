Hancock family loses home in fire

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house.

They say everyone, including pets, made it out safely, but the house and garage are a total loss.

Crews from Ellsworth, Franklin, Lamoine, Sullivan, Sorrento, Dedham and Northern Light all responded.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police: Target store abduction not a sign of kidnapping ring
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Belfast Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil postponed