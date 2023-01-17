Hancock family loses home in fire
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house.
They say everyone, including pets, made it out safely, but the house and garage are a total loss.
Crews from Ellsworth, Franklin, Lamoine, Sullivan, Sorrento, Dedham and Northern Light all responded.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.