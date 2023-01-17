Game Wardens rescue missing Cutler man during sleet storm

Taylor was hypothermic and said he fell through ice into a bog.
Taylor was hypothermic and said he fell through ice into a bog.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTLER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens rescued a missing Cutler man who fell through ice during Sunday’s sleet storm.

78-year-old Pete Taylor was looking for moose antlers near Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler Sunday morning.

When Taylor did not return home by noon, his family went searching for him.

They later found his ATV but no signs of him and contacted the Maine Warden Service.

Game Wardens found Taylor around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Taylor was hypothermic and said he fell through ice into a bog.

He was examined and released to his family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

My Maine Gardens: Making suet
My Maine Gardens: Making suet
Hancock family loses home in fire
Hancock family loses home in fire
The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility