Game Wardens rescue missing Cutler man during sleet storm

CUTLER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens rescued a missing Cutler man who fell through ice during Sunday’s sleet storm.

78-year-old Pete Taylor was looking for moose antlers near Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler Sunday morning.

When Taylor did not return home by noon, his family went searching for him.

They later found his ATV but no signs of him and contacted the Maine Warden Service.

Game Wardens found Taylor around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Taylor was hypothermic and said he fell through ice into a bog.

He was examined and released to his family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.