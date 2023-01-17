Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Brewer man charged with kidnapping after an incident in a Bangor parking lot Saturday night made his first court appearance Tuesday.

21-year-old Colby Cooper was arrested for kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a vehicle outside Target.

Police eventually caught up with Colby on I-395 where he was taken into custody.

In court, the prosecution said multiple witnesses reported the argument in the parking lot started over a Nintendo Switch and escalated to a scary situation in public.

Cooper later disputed what the argument started over.

”We do have multiple unrelated witnesses who heard the screams and saw the victim being pulled into the van against her will. There’s also video of her trying to get out of the van and being driven off,” Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said.

“Your Honor, you can put me on an ankle monitor or anything. I will be at the next court date. I will not run cause I am innocent, Your Honor,” Cooper said.

He is being held on $20,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April.

