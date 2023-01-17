Belfast Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil postponed

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr(CBS7)
By Jon Small
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -The 34th annual Martin Luther King Junior Candlelight Walk in Belfast was postponed Monday.

The First Church in Belfast, UCC announced on its Facebook page the event will now take place Tuesday at 4pm.

Folks will gather in Post Office Square then walk to the church for a special program that will honor Dr. King’s legacy.

