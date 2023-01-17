Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year.

We now have some more details about why.

Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern.

Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell, Rosenblatt, and Russell, says the couple and previous owners of 152 Main Street have had long-standing problems with staff and customers of a neighboring business using their parking lot without permission.

He did not identify the business.

Haddow says there are posted no parking signs which are ignored, and sometimes vehicles block the entrance to the lot.

He says things have reached the point where the owners must now devote significant time and expense to policing the lot, but when people are told not to park there, they often become confrontational.

Haddow says Mr. and Mrs. Brountas have now decided to take some time to try to resolve the problem.

The Main Tavern remains closed at this time except for special events.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.