Bangor Police: Target store abduction not a sign of kidnapping ring

Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police Department
By WABI News Desk and WMTW
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/WMTW) - Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction outside a Bangor business.

Bangor Police shared on Facebook Monday that, despite concerns in the community, the incident that began in the parking lot outside of Target on Longview Drive was not part of a bigger plot and that there is not a ring of abductors working in the area.

They also said the fact that a rental van was used had nothing to do with the nature of this particular case.

21-year-old Colby Cooper of Brewer was arrested for kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a vehicle outside Target.

Police stopped Cooper on I-395 shortly after.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and Cooper was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Hancock family loses home in fire
Hancock family loses home in fire
The Main Tavern
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Hermon breaks ground on new athletic facility
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Belfast Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil postponed