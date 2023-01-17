Augusta Civic Center to mark 50th anniversary with ‘A Stroll Through Time’

The event runs from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The event runs from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Civic Center is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

They are hosting an event Tuesday evening called A Stroll Through Time.

Music from those that performed at the civic center in the last five decades will be played while visitors can check out photos and other memorabilia.

The event runs from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Admission is free but you do need to reserve a ticket.

For more information visit https://www.augustaciviccenter.org/

