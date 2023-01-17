Aroma Joes to celebrate BeanAversary Tuesday

Maine (WABI) - Big day on the way for coffee lovers - Aroma Joe’s annual BeanAversary is Tuesday.

It’s to celebrate their promise to only use Rainforest Alliance Certified beans in their bean blends.

As they’ve done since 2019, Aroma Joe’s is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced cup of coffee to celebrate.

Rewards members can get up to a 24-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Aroma Joe’s has locations in Orono, Ellsworth, Waterville, Augusta, and other cities and towns across southern Maine.

A full list of locations, check out aromajoes.com/locations.

