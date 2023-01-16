Wintry Mix To Snow Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will remain in effect overnight due to additional ice accumulations and messy roads.

Low pressure continues to sit and spin in the Gulf of Maine. A deep warm layer aloft with a cold layer closer to the surface has been helping to produce the sleet/freezing rain mixture. As we go into the rest of the night, the warm air aloft will be replaced by colder air and the precipitation type should change to all snow after about 10 PM. There will be a brief window before the precipitation ends before sunrise Tuesday that the snow will change over to sleet. I still anticipate messy road conditions overnight as additional ice accumulations will be highest over parts of eastern Maine where up to 0.5″ of additional ice (sleet & freezing rain) will be on the way. Snow accumulations will be light with most areas only expecting an inch or two. Overnight lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 20s.

The wintry mix should end from west to east before sunrise Tuesday. There will still be icy road conditions for the morning commute. The rest of the day should remain quiet with a few light snow showers over far northern Maine. The rest of the region will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs that will be at or above the freezing mark. This should help to improve road conditions.

Wednesday & Thursday will continue to have above normal highs with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30s.

By Friday, a low moving out of the Ohio River Valley will bring us our next chance for light snow. It is still too early to call on snowfall totals, but it does not appear to be significant.

Above seasonable highs expected to stick around into the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Sleet & freezing rain changing to snow before ending. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with a NNW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers over the far north. Highs in the low to mid 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and some low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Light snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

