Waterville Rotary Club hosts 37th MLK Day community celebration

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A long-standing Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition continued in Central Maine this year. Monday marked the 37th time the Rotary Club of Waterville has hosted its MLK Day community celebration.

Because the event was held virtually, weather did not deter attendance.

For the second-straight year, Darmita Wilson served as guest speaker. Wilson is Vice President of Medical Group Operations for Northern Light.

The theme of her presentation this year was unity, and the work Dr. King did to promote it.

“A couple of things he made very clear: he said unity does not mean we agree on everything, but it does require that we respect other viewpoints. He also said that we can disagree without being disagreeable, something that I guess all of us can learn from. And that all viewpoints matter, whether we agree with them or not, they all matter,” said Wilson.

Wilson wrapped up her presentation with a community discussion. She encouraged attendees to think of ways they go forward and promote unity in their lives.

