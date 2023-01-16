Sleet, freezing rain and snow today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of 0.5-0.75″ are possible Downeast, 0.25-0.5″ in the Penobscot region and Northern Maine with up to 0.25 for central Maine. In addition to ice, sleet and snow will also accumulate. An inch of sleet and snow is possible in the Bangor region and Downeast with a few inches of snow likely in western and northern Maine. It will also be breezy today, with north winds gusting to 35 mph. This combined with ice accumulating on trees and powerlines could cause power outages. Be prepared for slick road conditions.

The wintry mix will taper off overnight and leave cloudy skies for Tuesday. Conditions will be relatively calm through Thursday, but snowfall is possible Thursday night and into Friday.

TODAY: Snow changing to sleet and freezing rain. Highs 23-34°. North wind 10-20 mph with gust 25-35 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix tapering off, then cloudy. Lows 20-30°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow possible. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. North wind 5-10 mph.

