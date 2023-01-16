Multiple towns respond to PERC plant fire over the weekend

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire at the trash processing plant in Orrington Saturday night.

The call to Penobscot Energy Recovery Company on Industrial Way came in just after 8:30 p.m.

Orrington Fire Chief Scott Stewart says the fire was in the middle of a pile of trash on the tipping floor, which is where trash is stored before processing.

He says the fire was difficult to get to, but they got it under control.

Stewart says they were called back Sunday morning as PERC crews couldn’t quite get to the source in the pile, so there was still smoke in the building.

He says the cause of the fire is spontaneous combustion.

While there was some damage to the roof, Stewart says nobody was injured.

