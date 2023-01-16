Faith Linking in Action hosts program to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor-based interfaith alliance Faith Linking in Action brought together the community to celebrate MLK Day and honor the life and philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday.

Hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, “Racial and Ethnic Experiences Through the Generations” provided a space to commemorate King’s life, writings and lessons, as well as for speakers from all walks of life to share their personal experiences with systemic racism. Other parts of the program included choir singing and reciting a litany of solidarity and commitment to fighting racial injustice. All were invited and welcome to visit, regardless of religious affiliation.

Faith Linking in Action is a group comprised of multiple local religious congregations, including First United Methodist Church of Bangor, Islamic Center of Maine, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor and more, that work together to address and tackle the root causes of poverty. The major focus areas Faith Linking in Action contribute to, in terms of community support and legislative advocacy, include childcare, food justice, housing, and transportation for all in Bangor and beyond.

The overall goal for Faith Linking in Action is to bring those from all faiths and backgrounds together for the betterment of the community.

“MLK was one of the prophets who said, ‘You have to wake up,’” says Chairman of the Faith Linking in Action Board Peg Olson, in regard to the aligning philosophies of Dr. King Jr. and Faith Linking in Action. “You have to see what’s going on around you. See what’s happening that isn’t just in your neighborhood but is worldwide, city-wide, state-wide, and nationwide.”

Beyond his immense contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, American history, and addressing systemic racism and inequality, Olson explains why the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is so important in simple terms: “Anytime that we can celebrate the people who look out for other people... We should.”

The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the University of Maine was scheduled for Jan. 16, but has since been postponed to Feb. 20 due to weather.

For more information on Faith Linking in Action, visit their website.

