Dover-Foxcroft church aims to be Carbon Neutral by end of 2023

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One Church in Dover-Foxcroft is working towards a greener future.

The Congregational Church in Dover-Foxcroft is aiming to be carbon-neutral by the end of 2023.

“I preached the sermon about us, perhaps during our part here at this church to make ourselves carbon neutral,” Pastor Steve Hastings said.

“And in the week after that sermon, our church council approved the formation of a green team to investigate that. And we began by working with a consultant to do a thorough analysis of our buildings, and make recommendations for how we could become carbon neutral.”

Thus far they’ve installed two heat pumps and increased ceiling insulation throughout the church buildings.

Installation of a solar array on the roof of the church is slated for March.

The church says the array will be large enough to generate enough electricity to cover all of its needs with the chance for surplus that could be allocated to other organizations.

All of this is part of an effort the church says is of the utmost importance.

“I think this is the issue of our times. Perhaps the moral issue of our times, not that we don’t have many moral challenges in our lives and in our world. But this one is global, and it is whole life,” Hastings said.

“It affects all of us. And we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to offer our children and our grandchildren, a healthy, sustainable, good planet.”

This church has been around for centuries and says it’s continuing to undergo many changes.

“The 200th year is also the beginning of our third century. And so we’re we you know, we balance the history with the fact that we’re a faith community here and now this is our moment in time, and we have a future,” Hastings said.

