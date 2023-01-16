92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
Police ease concerns following abduction in Bangor parking lot
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now.
Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out