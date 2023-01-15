Former Maine police chief releases memoir about husband’s battle with mental illness
Lisa Beecher spent more than three decades in law enforcement.
Maine (WABI) - Lisa Beecher, a former chief of police at the University of Southern Maine and retired detective at the Portland Police Department has released a memoir chronicling her husband’s battle with mental illness.
Living With Mr. Fahrenheit is available now for purchase.
If you or someone you know has experienced mental or emotional trauma, Beecher says, this book will make you feel seen.
The book has been praised by mental health professionals and law enforcement officers across the state.
If you or a loved one is in crisis call the Maine Crisis Line: 1-888-568-1112.
NAMI Maine is a mental health resource and referral for peers, family members, friends, and professionals.
You can call them at 800-464-5767, press 1.
