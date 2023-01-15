Former Maine police chief releases memoir about husband’s battle with mental illness

Maine (WABI) - Lisa Beecher, a former chief of police at the University of Southern Maine and retired detective at the Portland Police Department has released a memoir chronicling her husband’s battle with mental illness.

Living With Mr. Fahrenheit is available now for purchase.

If you or someone you know has experienced mental or emotional trauma, Beecher says, this book will make you feel seen.

The book has been praised by mental health professionals and law enforcement officers across the state.

“The question is no longer will our law enforcement calling affect us, but how and when? This hard hitting real life journey is told by a cop’s cop, and epitomizes the strength that love and a warrior’s spirit give us in the toughest of times. I want to thank the Beecher family for sharing their trauma and resilience so that our profession may evolve.”

“I’ve read a lot of books in my time, but before Living with Mr. Fahrenheit, I had never experienced the sense of being completely immersed in the detail, the feelings, and the very place where everything was happening. That skill alone makes for an incredible author. Because Lisa Beecher shared her family’s experiences, pain, and suffering, I honestly believe that everyone who reads her book will advocate for change in how we treat our first responders.”

If you or a loved one is in crisis call the Maine Crisis Line: 1-888-568-1112.

NAMI Maine is a mental health resource and referral for peers, family members, friends, and professionals.

You can call them at 800-464-5767, press 1.

Help someone with thoughts of suicide establish a safety net for moments they find themselves in a crisis.

- Maine Crisis Line 888-568-1112

- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: call/text 988

- https://t.co/D1L6FNomTt pic.twitter.com/g7RVCeOU5x — Maine CDC (@MEPublicHealth) September 8, 2022

