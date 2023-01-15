Tabletop gaming convention ‘Snowcon’ celebrates 15th year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While there wasn’t any snow on the ground in Orono Sunday, Snowcon kicked off this weekend.

The event? An annual celebration of tabletop gaming that’s been around since 2009.

We stopped by today to see what it’s all about.

Maine's 15th 'Snowcon'

“Snowcon is really my fault, I’m happy to say,” said Monique Bouchard, an organizer of Snowcon. “There was a role-playing game I really wanted to play and I knew one person who ran it, I never had time to sit through their campaign. I was like ‘I just want to do it once, I just want to this one game, Deadlands, once’. Maybe we’ll rent a place, and I’ll just invite everyone I know who games, and we can all just come.”

“Standing in a small game store in Old Town Maine that isn’t there any longer, and the proprietor said, ‘you know gaming conventions are a thing’. . . it never really occurred to me,” said Bouchard.

“Snowcon is for gamers of all levels, whether they’re a newbie, whether they’re just old school, been playing D&D since the 80s, I mean it’s for everybody,” said Gibran Graham, an organizer of Snowcon.

“In our early days, we would have authors, and short gaming films, and we realized very quickly what people wanted to do was game,” said Bouchard.

“There’s a really strong gaming community here in this area, and we sort of found that gaming community when we started doing this event,” said Graham. “We have new people who come every year, and might not know anybody, might not even know any games, but our gamers here are so like, ‘come sit down at this table, I’ll teach you how to play this game, we’ll walk you through it.’ It’s so welcoming.”

“We love to see new faces, we love to invite people to come and join the Snowcon community, so that they can too just experience the shared joys, those triumphs, those agonies, of what it’s like to be together playing a game in person,” said Bouchard. “There’s nothing like it.”

