Partly to mostly cloudy, light snow and icy mix move in this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds into northern Maine today and will keep us partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 20 to lower 30′s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at around 10-20 mph. Low pressure over the Atlantic will strengthen today and slowly drift northward. This brings in an occluded front that will set up sleet and freezing rain along the coastline this afternoon and tonight and then will push inland overnight into Monday. Interior down east location will start as some snow before we see that transition to sleet and freezing rain over night into Monday. Light snow pushes northward over northern and western Maine overnight tonight. As we get into tomorrow morning the low continues to retrograde back towards the coastline. This will intensify precipitation and continue to push in widespread snow sleet and some freezing rain, especially for the Downeast coastline and eastern Maine. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue through the day on Monday across the entire state. Icy mixed precipitation combined with gusty winds gusting out of the north up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast, will likely cause power outages. The morning commute will be very slippery and icy, take it easy if you must be out on the roads tomorrow. As the low pulls away into the Maritimes cold air rushes in behind the system and changes the icy mixed precipitation back over to snow on Monday night. With all of that being said, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Monday. Total sleet/snow accumulations look to range between 1-4″, highest sleet accumulations look to be over the Downeast interior and coastal sections. Freezing rain totals are a bit trickier but it is possible to see up to ¼” - ½” of ice, highest freezing rain totals look to be over eastern Maine. Snow totals for locations northwest of Greenville and Millinocket could range from 3-5″. Low pressure will exit the area Monday night and early Tuesday followed by drier and brighter weather Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light snow and icy mix this afternoon and evening for Coastal and Downeast areas. Highs between 25-31°.

TONIGHT: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue to push inland. Winds will be out of the north at around 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest near the coast.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds will be out of the north at around 10 –20 mph with gusts up to 30 inland and up to 40 along the coast. Travel will be difficult, widespread power outages possible.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

